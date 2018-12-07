Cancellations & Delays

Cancellations & Delays
The wintry mix headed to Texoma has caused several organizers to cancel or postpone events that were supposed to take place this weekend.
By Samantha Forester | December 7, 2018 at 3:54 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 4:13 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Due to inclement weather expected on Friday evening into Saturday across Texoma many events are being postponed or cancelled. Below is a look at the latest cancellations and delays from our area.

EVENTS

Friday, December 7

* Electricritters - River Ben Nature Center - Cancelled

Saturday, December 8

* Morningside Neighborhood Association Lumimaria Display - Postponed Until Weekend of December 15-16

* Rebecca Jane Fisher Chapter - Daughters of the Republic of Texas meeting - Postponed Until January 12.

* Tinsil Town - Texoma Christian Care Center - Cancelled

* WFISD Western Burger Feed - Cancelled

If you have an event that is cancelled or postponed that you would like to add to our list send us an email to News@KAUZ.com.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.