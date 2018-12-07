Cancellations & Delays

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Due to inclement weather expected on Friday evening into Saturday across Texoma many events are being postponed or cancelled. Below is a look at the latest cancellations and delays from our area.
EVENTS
Friday, December 7
* Electricritters - River Ben Nature Center - Cancelled
Saturday, December 8
* Morningside Neighborhood Association Lumimaria Display - Postponed Until Weekend of December 15-16
* Rebecca Jane Fisher Chapter - Daughters of the Republic of Texas meeting - Postponed Until January 12.
* Tinsil Town - Texoma Christian Care Center - Cancelled
* WFISD Western Burger Feed - Cancelled
If you have an event that is cancelled or postponed that you would like to add to our list send us an email to News@KAUZ.com.
