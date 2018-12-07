Cold Rain Today. Sleet & Snow Find Texoma Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, temperatures will be in the upper 30s much of the day and fortunately above freezing as rain chances get better later today. Rain will likely fall overnight as temperatures creep close to the freezing mark after midnight.
Temperatures are the big challenge in Saturday’s forecast. We’ll likely see rain, sleet and snow falling from early Saturday morning through early afternoon. If temperatures remain around 33 to 35 degrees we’ll have minimal travel issues but if at anytime temperatures fall to 31 to 29 degrees, roads will get icy. The bottom line, please slow down as sleet and snow are falling.
With temperatures falling to the upper 20s Saturday night, slick spots on roads and sidewalks should be expected. We should see sunshine by Sunday afternoon.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
