Hospice of WF halfway to Tree of Lights Campaign goal

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - With just over a week to go, Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights Campaign is nearly halfway to its goal.
So far, $118,000 has been raised. The goal is $250,000.
If they reach that amount by 5:00 p.m. next Friday, the star on the top of the tree on the southwest building will be lit.
Donations can be made in person, over the phone, online, or at United Market Street.
During the campaign the community has the opportunity to light a light on the tree in honor or memory of a special person in their life, making this a sentimental favorite of the Hospice Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and the community alike.
The donations received through this campaign enable Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources, support and sometimes simply a hand to hold, to those who are facing life-threatening illnesses.
For the past 33 years Hospice of Wichita Falls has been the only non-profit, free-standing hospice in the area.
