HS Basketball tourney scoreboard
Burkburnett hosts Union Square Bulldog Classic
By Brian Shrull | December 6, 2018 at 9:03 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 9:21 PM

Union Square Bulldog Classic

Rider defeats Plainview 72-51

Rider: Ben Moffat 26 pts

Rider: Ty Caswell 16 pts

Wichita Falls HS defeats Whitehouse 49-36

Burkburnett loses to Lorena 52-71

Burk: Andrew Hawkins 12 pts

Wildcat Classic

BOYS

Archer City defeats Haskell 62-36

BOYS: Archer City vs Haskell highlights

Henrietta defeats Haskell 70-46

Henrietta defeats Hirschi JV 61-27

Archer City defeats Jacksboro 42-40

GIRLS

Archer City defeats City View 78-29

Wichita Falls HS loses to Haskell 42-62

GIRLS: WFHS vs Haskell highlights

Henrietta defeats Tolar JV 42-11

GIRLS: Henrietta vs Tolar JV

City View loses to Haskell 14-98

Archer City defeats Tolar JV 74-9

Vernon Auto Group Invitational

BOYS MAROON

Quanah defeats Wichita Christian 60-54

Quan: Thomas 19 pts

WCS: Miller 18 pts

BOYS SILVER

Munday defeats Gold-Burg 53-38

Electra defeats Burk 9th 64-63

Elec: Byrd 31 pts

Elec: Jones 18 pts

Crowell defeats Quanah JV 50-41

Crow: Reeves 15 pts

Crow: Lane 10 pts

BOYS WHITE

Northside defeats Higgins 56-39

North: Matthews 15 pts

North: Spangler 13 pts

Chillicothe defeats Vernon JV 46-44

Chill: Rallis 21 pts

Chill: Mesh 17 pts

GIRLS MAROON

Seymour defeats Rider 36-32

Crowell loses to Wellington 13-61

Quanah wins by forfeit

GIRLS SILVER

Northside loses to Vernon JV 23-56

Chillicothe defeats Christ Academy 42-40

Chill: Perkins 15 pts

CA: Rouillard 14 pts

GIRLS WHITE

Harrold loses to Holliday 9th 16-34

Gold-Burg loses to Vernon JV2 39-44

Mesquite tournament

Iowa Park defeats Tolar 42-37

Iowa Park defeats Bellevue 55-54

IP: Shuck 18 pts

IP: Diaz 11 pts

