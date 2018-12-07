HS Basketball tourney scoreboard

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Union Square Bulldog Classic
Rider defeats Plainview 72-51
Rider: Ben Moffat 26 pts
Rider: Ty Caswell 16 pts
Wichita Falls HS defeats Whitehouse 49-36
Burkburnett loses to Lorena 52-71
Burk: Andrew Hawkins 12 pts
Wildcat Classic
BOYS
Archer City defeats Haskell 62-36
Henrietta defeats Haskell 70-46
Henrietta defeats Hirschi JV 61-27
Archer City defeats Jacksboro 42-40
GIRLS
Archer City defeats City View 78-29
Wichita Falls HS loses to Haskell 42-62
Henrietta defeats Tolar JV 42-11
City View loses to Haskell 14-98
Archer City defeats Tolar JV 74-9
Vernon Auto Group Invitational
BOYS MAROON
Quanah defeats Wichita Christian 60-54
Quan: Thomas 19 pts
WCS: Miller 18 pts
BOYS SILVER
Munday defeats Gold-Burg 53-38
Electra defeats Burk 9th 64-63
Elec: Byrd 31 pts
Elec: Jones 18 pts
Crowell defeats Quanah JV 50-41
Crow: Reeves 15 pts
Crow: Lane 10 pts
BOYS WHITE
Northside defeats Higgins 56-39
North: Matthews 15 pts
North: Spangler 13 pts
Chillicothe defeats Vernon JV 46-44
Chill: Rallis 21 pts
Chill: Mesh 17 pts
GIRLS MAROON
Seymour defeats Rider 36-32
Crowell loses to Wellington 13-61
Quanah wins by forfeit
GIRLS SILVER
Northside loses to Vernon JV 23-56
Chillicothe defeats Christ Academy 42-40
Chill: Perkins 15 pts
CA: Rouillard 14 pts
GIRLS WHITE
Harrold loses to Holliday 9th 16-34
Gold-Burg loses to Vernon JV2 39-44
Mesquite tournament
Iowa Park defeats Tolar 42-37
Iowa Park defeats Bellevue 55-54
IP: Shuck 18 pts
IP: Diaz 11 pts
