Justin Love murder trial continues

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - After a day off, the murder trial of Justin Love continued this morning at the Wichita County Courthouse.
Several people took the stand today including an evidence examiner.
She discussed how easy it can be to transfer gun residue and how difficult it can be to trace it.
The jury also heard from a Wichita Falls police officer in charge of cell phone forensics.
He explained how he had a hard time getting the information he needed from cell phones at first, but eventually got what he needed.
The jury will have tomorrow off and testimony will pick back up Monday morning
