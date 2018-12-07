Montague Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms identity of body found

MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) - Officials with the Montague County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the identity of the remains found north of Bowie on Tuesday.
The remains are that of Christopher Nathan Cunningham of Bowie. Officials said Cunningham was a Bowie resident and he was not listed as a missing person. A cause of death has not been released at this time.
The remains were found by railway workers around 11 a.m. on Tuesday on the northbound side of U.S. 287 two miles north of Bowie. They were found about 20 feet from the highway, according to officials.
We were told by officials they believed the body had been there for some time. The remains were sent to the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for autopsy. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.
