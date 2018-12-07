Police say WF man intentionally abused weeks old baby

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested a man they say knowingly abused an almost seven week old baby.
Dillon Hutson, 23 of Wichita Falls has been charged with Injury to a Child, a first degree felony.
The baby was brought to the Emergency Room at United Regional Hospital after relatives observed severe bruising on its legs and buttocks.
Hospital staff at United Regional and Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth found the baby had two skull fractures, bleeding on the brain, multiple healing rib fractures, a broken forearm, a fractured femur near the right knee, bruises on upper and lower legs, buttocks, lower back and scalp and abrasions on the neck.
Hutson told police the injuries were caused when he fell while carrying the baby, however, police and staff at the Children’s Hospital say the various injuries were caused at different times and were due to “chronic abuse.”
Hutson was arrested on Tuesday and bonded out of after posting his $25,000 bond the same day.
He faces between five years and life in prison if found guilty.
