Sweet lights in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - 48,000 bulbs light up Candyland on 2936 Cunningham Dr.
Brandon Brown said Christmas has always been apart of his family.
“I used to help my grandfather cut cut outs and give them to my family for gifts,"Brandon Brown said.
Now the characters of Candyland come to life outside the Brown family home.
“We loved playing the game with the girls when they were little," Tiffany Brown said.
The sweet taste of Christmas started with Princess Lolly three years ago and each year something new is added.
“We do spend many nights painting. The girls do a lot of painting with us,” Tiffany said.
The castle was added this year. Behind the scenes this delicious display is fed electricity by 7000 feet of extension cords and many breakers to prevent fire.
“He does all of it," Tiffany said.
Even candy involves math to avoid the evils lord licorice could bring.
“I actually have to calculate it out to make sure I don’t overload a circuit,” Brandon said.
They are even ready for snow.
“He set the track up a little bit this year on blocks," Tiffany said.
All to keep the light shining all season long.
“Last year we actually had someone who drove in from Fort Worth so they had seen it on Facebook and they knocked on the door. We’ve gotten cards in the mail to let us know that they do enjoy coming to see the display,” Tiffany said.
