Texoma's Most Wanted - Friday, December 7
By Samantha Forester | December 7, 2018 at 5:10 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 5:10 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Michael Anthony Longoria

Hispanic Male

DOB: 12-13-86 Blk/Bro

130 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

Chrissenda Rose Bennett

Black Female

DOB: 02-09-80 Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Billy Lee Pierce

White Male

DOB: 02-13-70 Bro/Hzl

170 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon

Dequavious Sanderson

Black Male

DOB: 09-09-96 Blk/Bro

135 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation Intent to Commit other Felony

Tyrone Wayne Davis

Black Male

DOB: 06-04-92 Blk/Bro

192 Lbs. / 6'05" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation Intent to Commit other Felony

