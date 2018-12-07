WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Michael Anthony Longoria
Hispanic Male
DOB: 12-13-86 Blk/Bro
130 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall
Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements
Chrissenda Rose Bennett
Black Female
DOB: 02-09-80 Blk/Bro
140 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
Billy Lee Pierce
White Male
DOB: 02-13-70 Bro/Hzl
170 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon
Dequavious Sanderson
Black Male
DOB: 09-09-96 Blk/Bro
135 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation Intent to Commit other Felony
Tyrone Wayne Davis
Black Male
DOB: 06-04-92 Blk/Bro
192 Lbs. / 6'05" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation Intent to Commit other Felony
