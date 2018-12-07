Trump to nominate Heather Nauert for UN Ambassador, reports say

(RNN) – President Donald Trump will nominate State Department spokesperson and former Fox News journalist Heather Nauert to be the next UN Ambassador, according to multiple reports.
The current ambassador, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, announced in October her intention to leave the post at the end of the year.
Nauert joined the State Department in April 2017, and served for seven months this year as an acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.
Bloomberg first reported Nauert’s selection. Fox News also confirmed it.
Trump will reportedly announce the nomination on Friday.
Nauert, 48, graduated from Mount Vernon College and has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
She joined Fox in 1998, left for ABC News in 2005, and returned to Fox two years later.
Trump last month said she was “under very serious consideration” for the post.
