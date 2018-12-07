WCSO warns of scammers impersonating deputies

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving a person impersonating a deputy.
The scammer is calling, texting and emailing people and claiming to be either Deputy Melvin Joyner or Deputy Brien Conner.
The call or text says you have an outstanding warrant and asks for a gift card in order to take care of the warrant. They will then call back wanting the numbers off of the gift card.
The Sheriff’s Office says they have received hundred of calls with residents concerned about this scam. They say these methods should be a clear red flag.
“We do not call people, text people or email people if they have a warrant,” Deputy Joyner said. “It is done through the U.S. Mail by the issuing courts.”
The best advise when dealing with a suspected scam phone call is to simply hang up.
