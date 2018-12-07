Wichita County Jail Inmate gets additional charges following assault

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - An inmate awaiting trial in the Wichita County Jail faces new charges after jailers say she damaged jail property and assaulted another inmate.
Amanda Almendarez was originally booked into the Jail on May 19, 2018 after she was seen by officers and firefighters setting grass on fire. According to WFPD, Almendarez said the gas in the air made her start the fire.
She has remained in the jail since her arrest.
Almendarez now faces three additional charges after an incident Monday involving another inmate.
Court documents say Almendarez attempted to break the television inside the jail’s ‘tank’. She threw her cup at the screen and pulled the television off a shelf.
Almendarez then allegedly went into another cell where she began assaulting a fellow inmate. She threw the broken television at the inmate causing a cut to her foot.
Two Wichita County Jailers say they were spit on during the struggle to regain control over Almendarez.
In addition to her original arson charge, Almendarez has been charged with two counts of harassment of a public servant and a single count of aggravated assault.
As of Friday afternoon, she remains in the Wichita County Jail on a bond of $40,000.
