Bike accident survivor heads home

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Six weeks after a traffic accident put a Wichita Falls cyclist in the hospital, he’s been discharged from the facility where he was recovering.
Gaelin Mills, an advocate of the bicycle friendly action team was injured after getting hit by a motorcycle from behind.
He told NewsChannel 6 that he heard traffic and the next thing he knew someone was putting a neck brace on him.
Mills broke both his legs and part of his spine.
He also told us the rehab was to help him walk again.
Shortly after the wreck he said he hopes to one day ride his bicycle again.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.