Blanket Drive to help keep Meals on Wheels clients warm

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - On Monday members with The Kitchen will be outside Wal-Mart on Central Freeway collecting blankets for their Meals on Wheels clients.
The nonprofit delivers about 850 meals a day to seniors who are unable to leave their home.
The goal is to collect 1,000 fleece blankets by the end of the day.
“We're starting something new this year,” said Pam Hughes the Director of Marketing and Development for The Kitchen. ”I know meals are very important but also making sure that our seniors and our disabled and home-bound that we serve are warm.”
The event will begin at 7 a.m. and they plan to be there until they reach their goal.
Donations for the purchase of blankets are also welcome.
For more information you’re asked to email Hughes at phughes@thekitchenwf.org
