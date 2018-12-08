Local businesses donate toys for Wichita Falls children

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A local organization is helping to bring Christmas cheer to kids in need for the holidays.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas donated toys to Child Care Partners today. This is the tenth year the company has donated to the organization and the fifth year they collected toys specifically for the kids.
While the people donating don’t always get to meet the kids they know they’re helping to put a smile on lots of little faces.
“We don’t always get to see the smiles on the kids' faces but we know that they’re there," Seonaid Acevedo, manager for planning and safety, said. "Blue bear has been out to visit the kids with this organization a few times and the smiles on their faces are just unbelievable so knowing that we can help even in this little way means a lot to us.”
The toys collected will be going to fifty different kids in the community. Donations were also made by Halmet Casting Facility earlier this week.
