Meals on Wheels clients set for weekend winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - While many are getting their grocery shopping done before the weather gets worse one group in Wichita Falls has a few meals stored and ready to use in case of an emergency.
Hot meals were packed and ready to be delivered to hundreds of meals on wheels clients Friday morning.
“We are so fortunate that the bad weather hasn’t come in yet,” said Pam Hughes, the Director of Marketing and Development at The Kitchen. “We’re trying to get the deliveries out before the weather changes today.”
By 11 a.m. a dozen volunteers like Jack Browne were on the road delivering meals.
"There has been days where it's just raining cats and dogs and you're soaked by the time you finish," said Browne.
There have also been days where the nonprofit would shut down to keep staff and volunteers safe.
However, when they do they still make sure their clients have something to eat that day by planning ahead.
"We send out winter meals and we send out three so that if it's too snowy or too unsafe for our volunteers to get out on the roads our meals on wheels clients have food to eat," said Hughes.
This year those shelf stable meals were delivered in November, so clients like Clara Reeves can keep them in their pantry until needed.
"They're really important," said Reeves. "You don't have to get out and go get something."
If more severe weather is expected, The Kitchen will deliver more winter meals.
"There was actually one year where it required six winter weather meals," said Hughes.
Even though their clients are stocked for the weekend, officials with The Kitchen encourage everyone to take the time to check on any elderly friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are safe and warm.
