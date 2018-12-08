Slick Spots Possible on Roads Overnight, Sunshine Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Many Texoma towns landed two to three inches of snow Saturday with at least three inches observed at Wichita Falls. Wintry precipitation came to an end early this evening. Even though snow has ended slick spots will remain overnight as temperatures fall below freezing later tonight. Most of the icy spots should be gone by church time (late morning) Sunday. We'll see sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low and mid 40s.
A warming trend continues with temperatures expected to make it to near 60 by Tuesday. Our weather next week looks fairly quiet but there is some indication from forecast models that another potent storm system will develop over Oklahoma and Texas Thursday into Friday. At this time, confidence is low that it will be a rain or snow maker for Texoma. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of the coming week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.