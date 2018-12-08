Snow, Sleet Through Early Saturday Afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Snow will fall near Wichita Falls and areas west though midday Saturday. Most roads will remain just wet, but could get slick where heavy snow and sleet accumulate. Anyone travelling in the area today should proceed with caution, driving slower than posted speed limits. Snow and sleet will move out later this afternoon.
With temperatures falling to the upper 20s tonight, slick spots on streets and sidewalks should be expected. We’re back to sunshine Sunday, when highs will be in the mid 40s. We may make it near 60 Tuesday and Wednesday .
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.