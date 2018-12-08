Texas Blood Institute in need of donors for holidays

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Texas Blood Institute needs donors to come and donate as its inventory is reducing.
Inventory has been running low recently with less people donating as the holidays approach and they are asking for anyone healthy, sixteen or older and with a valid photo ID to donate and help restock. Recruitment manager Jennifer Risinger says this is normal to see, but with bad weather on its way a low supply could be dangerous for those that get in accidents.
“There could possibly be more car accidents if the roads get bad which could lead to more blood being used which with an already low blood supply would hurt that even further,” Risinger said.
The Blood institute is looking for all types of blood but stressed the importance of O-Negative donors right now.
There will be opportunities to donate Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sikes Center and on Sunday at the donor center.
