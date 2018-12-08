Texomans prep for first alert weather weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Many Texomans made their way to Market street in Wichita Falls Friday as they prepare to bunker down for a bitter cold weekend.
What’s in their carts?
“Basically the essentials, meat, cheese, milk, eggs that sort of things, bread,” said Danielle Porter.
She and her girls have no plans to get out in possible icy conditions.
“I’m going to make hot chocolate and stay in my pjs and watch Buddy the elf,” said her daughter Isabella.
Not everyone is looking forward to the forecast, like James Kelly who is from the Sunshine State.
“I’m from Florida, so I’m just trying to stock my place up so I don’t have to go out in this weather this weekend,” said Kelly.
“I hate the cold.” Across town at Spec’s liquor store James Jump checked off some of his weather prep items.
“I'm getting a little alcohol to keep me warm, get ready for the weekend,” said Jump.
The northern Oklahoma native is not scared of a chance for some snow.
“I miss having real weather, it doesn’t really ever seem to get winter here,” said Jump. “When it does I can’t wait for it.”
Isabella feels the same and is hoping for snow.
While part of the bread aisle looks a little bare at Market Street, don’t worry, the store manager said they are restocking Saturday morning.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.