There’s another really big cow in California

RAMONA, CA (KUSI/CNN) – Last week, a giant cow in Australia named Knickers captured hearts around the world.
It didn’t impress Lindsey Krause of Southern California so much, though. She already had her own big cow.
Krause rescued Cowboy, who stands 6-4 and weighs 3,000 pounds, about two years ago.
“Somebody called me, they’re like, ‘Hey Lindsey, there’s this steer down the road and, you know, he’s hungry, he’s been mooing for days,’” she said. “So I drove over there with some friends, and we had a trailer and two trucks full of people. Once they finally decided, ‘OK, we’re going to relinquish him to you,’ then we got him in about two hours later and drove off. And he’s been with us ever since.”
Krause said when Knickers went viral, she started getting tagged in posts from people who knew about Cowboy.
He’s about 4-5 years old, and could keep growing. Krause said he’s already one of the largest cows in the world.
“He’s just under a hair, and when I mean hair, a hair, under the Guinness World Record for largest steer,” she said. “His head alone weighs about 300 pounds.”
Naturally, Cowboy consumes a lot of food. Krause said it “does feel like he’s always eating.”
He even likes whole pumpkins, she said.
“He likes pumpkins when he’s in the mood for it, and he’ll eat the whole entire pumpkin in one bite,” she said.
The thing that stands out most about Cowboy is not his size, though, according to Krause. It’s his personality.
“He loves people. He’s curious and he’s really playful, he gets really excited and jumps around, and bucks, and it’s really, really funny to watch,” she said. “He’s like a giant dog.”
Krause said his “companionship” is one of her favorite things about Cowboy.
“He just brings a lot of joy to everybody,” she said. “The children engage with him and, you know, he’s just kind of been a little light for peoples’ lives.”
