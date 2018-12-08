TxDOT crews and drivers prepare for storm

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - TxDOT crews and motorists prepared for this weekend’s storm on Friday.
TxDOT road crews used salt brine and limestone to pre-treat road and highways like 287 and I-44.
The rain made it difficult to do that.
“The rain prevents us from pre-treating easily and makes it so the chemicals wash off the road way," Adéle Lewis, TxDOT Public Information Officer said. “When you wake up [Saturday] morning, we very well could be at ground zero as if the roads have never been pre-treated.”
“I drive slower, especially over the over passes just watching for everyone else and making sure my windows are defrosted," Radeanne Rhodes said. Rhodes planned to drive from Holliday to Denison to watch the high school play in a football playoff game.
“We’ll definitely be watching the road conditions and making sure they are safer to travel if not we’ll stay at a hotel room," Rhodes said. "Hopefully, we’ll be good.”
Lewis said drivers should only get on the road if their car is prepared for the weather.
“Your car needs to be in excellent shape and you car’s tires and brakes need to be in really good shape," Lewis said. “If your car isn’t snow ready, don’t take it out.”
That was why Dave Hartman said he will stay home.
“I have not yet [winter prepped my car], this came up pretty quickly so there are things I need to do to get it up and ready," Hartman said.
Lewis also advised drivers to plan ahead just in case they end up stranded on the side of the road. She said some things they said they can do is bring blankets, flashlights, flares, a first-aid kit, etc.
For more tips, go to TxDot.gov.
