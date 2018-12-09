DPS discovers 50 pounds of marijuana following pursuit into WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Local law enforcement officers are searching for two suspects after a pursuit from Iowa Park to Wichita Falls ended with the discovery of around 50 pounds of marijuana Sunday afternoon.
DPS Troopers say they pulled over Dodge SUV with California licence plates west of Iowa Park on US-287 for speeding.
The SUV initially pulled over for Troopers, but soon fled the traffic stop.
The pursuit continued into Wichita Falls before law enforcement lost sight of the car near the intersection of 6th Street and Holliday Street.
Wichita County Sheriff Deputies quickly located the SUV in a parking lot near First Baptist Church at the intersection of 8th Street and Burnett Street.
Troopers say an estimated 50 pounds of marijuana was discovered nearby.
Security camera footage from First Baptist Church shows two suspects leaving the area on foot.
Troopers say the two suspects will likely face charges of fleeing and charges related to the discovery of the Marijuana.
Law enforcement continues to search for the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff Office or Texas DPS.
