BBB warns of scam calls appearing to be from reputable source

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Cosme Ojeda with the Better Business Bureau joined Jake Garcia on Monday to warn consumers about scam calls popping up around our area.
Below is an explanation from the BBB about the scams and how you can prevent becoming a victim.
Your caller ID says FTC, IRS, Social Security, WFPD, Wichita County Sheriff or your utility company. You might even look the number up and see that it’s a real government phone number.
But the person calling isn’t really from any of these agencies. It’s an imposter whose goal is to convince you to send money before you figure out it’s a scam. You can’t rely on caller ID.
Imposters pretend to scare you into sending money. They say you owe taxes or some other unpaid debt, have a warrant, threaten that you will be arrested or will discontinue your benefits.
Government agencies and Law enforcement don’t:
* Ask people to send money for prizes unpaid loans
* Ask people to wire money
* Ask people to use prepaid debit cards
Always call any entity back directly with the customer service number you have on file to verify a bill, debt or collection.
BBB Scam Tracker is designed to monitor and track fraudulent activity go to bbb.org/scamtracker to report and see more information on this and others scams.
