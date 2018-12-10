Combat veteran, wife donate all their belongings to firefighters affected by California wildfires

OROVILLE, CA (KCRA/CNN) - A search and rescue team member and his wife donated everything in their home, including furnishings, appliances and other essentials, to support firefighters who lost their homes in the deadly Camp Fire.
Kim Ringeisen, a combat veteran with 15 years of search and rescue experience, helped out in the town of Paradise, CA, which was devastated by wildfires, for more than a week.
“I was searching about 100 homes in Paradise,” Ringeisen said. “This was unimaginable. We had to rewrite ways of doing things and figure out new ways to take care of what we need to take care of out there.”
When he returned home, he felt compelled to do more, which led him to explore donating to firefighters who lost their homes to the flames.
Knowing they would soon be moving to North Carolina, Ringeisen and his wife decided to empty their home, donating everything they owned in a show of compassion.
"We want to turnkey everybody back up in their lives, so they can put this behind them and move forward,” Ringeisen said.
The couple donated home essentials, furniture, electronics, tools and more, filling a 26-foot storage truck with the goods for firefighters in Oroville, CA. The items will help dozens.
While Ringeisen and his wife may now have an empty home, their hearts are full.
"We didn’t lose something to a fire very abruptly. So, for us, I think it’s good that if we can donate everything we have, we’ll start over. They’re starting over. So, it’s going to be a pretty good thing, a good memory for us and how we helped,” Ringeisen said.
