Crime Stoppers asks for tips to find Manhunt Monday suspect

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Every week, the Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers release a wanted suspect as part of the Manhunt Monday program. These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.
If you know where these fugitives are you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 and leave an anonymous tip. If that tip leads to the suspect’s arrest it could earn you up to $500. This week’s Manhunt Monday suspect is wanted for theft.
Christopher Peeler, 34, is five feet ten inches tall and weighs 182 pounds, according to a press release. He is wanted for Theft Over $2,500 Under $30,000. You can call in a tip 24-hours a day and you never have to give your name.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.