JOB OPENING: National Sales Manager

If you have an immediate or general concern or question about closed captioning:Call: 940.322.6957Ask For: Charles Lewis – Chief Engineer/ Mike Taylor - General ManagerFax: 940.761.2354Email: mtaylor@kauz.comIf you want to file a formal complaint about Closed Captioning:Formal complaints must be submitted in writing directly to KAUZ.This can be done by U. S. Mail, email or fax.Mike Taylor - General ManagerKAUZ3601 Seymour HighwayWichita Falls, TX 76309Fax: 940.761.2354Email:...