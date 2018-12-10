JOB OPENING: National Sales Manager

KAUZ, a CBS Affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is currently recruiting for a dynamic leader to become our National Sales Manager.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:
• Candidate must possess strong leadership, highest level of customer service and sales skills, along with a proven track record of success with negotiating and servicing Regional and National agencies.
• Manage day to day National Sales activity, as well as grow share utilizing research and strong relationships.
• Achieving digital and broadcast sales objectives, continuously building relationships, communicating clearly and concisely, accurate forecasting, budgeting, develop and executing a strategic plan is critical.
• Inventory Management, Spreadsheet and above average TV sales software skills are very important, including Wide Orbit, Matrix, Audience Measurement research, and Sharebuilders.
• Travel is required.
• If you are a critical thinker, possess a strong work ethic and have the ability to be problem solver, then we are looking for you.
Educational and/or Experience:
• Bachelor's degree from a four year College or University and two or more years of National Sales preferred. Required skills include exceptional negotiation ability, problem solving and successful track record in growing share and building relationships.
Qualified applicants, please send cover letter and resume to asmcareers@kauz.com. Drug Screen required. No phone calls please.
EOE-M/F/D/V