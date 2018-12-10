Mild Weather to Start the Week, Rain Chances Not Too Far Away

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - It’s cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s across most of Texoma. This afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine, light winds and highs in the mid 50s. Even warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs closer to 60.
The main weather headline this week is a powerful storm system which will evolve and strengthen right over Oklahoma and Texas. This system will be a big wind machine and give us a chance of rain. Sleet and snow is not out of the question. Unlike our last winter storm, temperatures won’t be as cold with the coming storm. The precipitation chances should be long gone by the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.