Paperwork left in stolen van leads to suspect

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Burkburnett man was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday in connection with a vehicle theft from a Wichita Falls business in late November.
According to court documents, on November 26, 2018, a business in the 6300 block of Seymour Highway was broken into and a van was stolen along with pieces of equipment from the business.
Four days later, the vehicle was found in Waco and sent back to the owner. An employee called officers after finding items in the vehicle that did not belong to the business. Clothing, bedding, and paperwork were found inside.
A receipt from a Waco motel, a pawn shop receipt from Waco, and a partially filled out employment application were all found inside the vehicle and all had the name of Brandon Erik McCraw, 46, and an address in Burkburnett.
There were also business cards with the name Brandon written on them inside the vehicle, according to police. A check of an online database revealed McCraw had sold various items to pawn shops in Waco using his Texas driver’s license.
Following the investigation a warrant was issued for McCraw on Thursday, December 6. He was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail the following day and charged with Burglary of a Building and Theft Over $2,500 Under $30,000. McCraw bonded out on Saturday, according to courthouse officials.
