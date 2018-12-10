Second arrest made in connection with home invasion, pursuit

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A second arrest has been made in connection with a November 27, 2018, home invasion where a man was allegedly assaulted by the suspects.
According to court documents, the victim came home to his residence in the 1900 block of Gilbert and found three men inside his home. The victim said one man pointed a handgun at him and forced him to open his safe.
The victim told police the suspects took a rifle, some cash, and his wallet before leaving the home. A neighbor saw one of the suspects leave the home and get into a light colored sedan. The suspect vehicle was later found in the area of Paradise and Trout.
Following a brief pursuit, the suspects got out and ran from the vehicle. Jimmy Downing, 44, was caught and charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Evading Arrest or Detention with previous convictions in connection with this incident.
The victim’s wallet, guns, and marijuana were found in the abandoned suspect vehicle, according to WFPD. Downing gave a statement to officers and said the other two suspects in the vehicle were Tyrone Davis and Dequavious Sanderson, 22, according to court documents.
Downing said Davis and Sanderson had just robbed someone and were trying to get rid of the marijuana when police tried to stop them. A Crime Stoppers tip identified Davis and Sanderson as the two suspects who were able to get away.
A criminal informant also provided information that corroborated the victim’s statement and the evidence found at the scene. A warrant for Sanderson’s arrest was issued on Friday, November 30.
He was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday, December 7, after running from police that tried to initiate a traffic stop. Sanderson was charged with Burglary of a Habitation - Intend Other Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Evading Arrest.
