UPDATE: Early Sunday morning shooting in Lawton now a homicide investigation

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A shooting which happened just after midnight on Sunday in south Lawton is now being investigated as a homicide.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Lawton Police Department responded to a reported shooting that happened in the 1300 block between SW Bishop Avenue and SW Oklahoma Avenue. When officers arrived, the victim was located and transported to the hospital.
LPD has now confirmed that the victim died from their injuries.
Officers with the Criminal Investigation Division are now investigating the shooting.
No other details have been released by the Lawton Police Department.
