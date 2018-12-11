Altus couple facing charges in connection with burglary

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - An Altus couple were arrested Monday in connection with stealing items from Walmart and committing residential burglary.
The couple are now facing multiple felony charges.
27 year old Rapheal D. Bagley and 19 year old Sabrina E. Revilla are being held at the Jackson County Jail.
Police responded to a residence in Altus when the homeowner reported someone burglarized the home. According to police, the back door was kicked in. A pink .22 caliber Walther handgun and a home computer were stolen.
The police then got an anonymous tip via phone on Monday that a man at the Ridgecrest Apartments had the pink handgun. Police found the man hiding in a closet in one of the apartments. During the interview with police the man confessed to the home burglary as well as stealing two televisions from Walmart. He told police he took the TVs out the backdoor of Walmart where his girlfriend was waiting for him with a vehicle.
Bagley is being held on charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Grand Larceny and Distribution of a Controlled and Dangerous Substance Within 2000 ft. of Public Housing.
Revilla is being held on charges of Grand Larceny and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny.
