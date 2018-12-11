Children enjoy Reindeer Games event at Lucy Park

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Texas Family Initiative, LLC, hosted an event to benefit children in Texas foster care on Monday night. Santa Claus and some of his reindeer made their way to the log cabin in Lucy Park for some holiday fun.
Attendees enjoyed some reindeer games on the lawn, a bake shop, and gift shop. Some people took advantage of an opportunity to snap a quick photo with live reindeer. All proceeds from this event will benefit children in Texas foster care.
Texas Family Initiative provides services for children in foster care and foster/adopt families. TFI is also a partner with the Department of Family and Protective Services and help recruit and train families to become foster and/adoptive parents.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.