Hirschi’s Foster, semifinalist for Mr. Texas Football

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Although the Hirschi Huskies didn’t make it as far as they wanted, one player still stood out among the rest.
TCU commit Daimarqua Foster is on the short list for the most prestigious award in Texas high school football.
Foster was named a semifinalists for the Mr. Texas Football player of the year.
He ran 2,800 yards and 44 touchdowns in his senior season, just shy of back to back 3,000-yard seasons.
To put this award into perspective, the 2018 Heisman trophy winner, Kyler Murray, won this award twice while at Allen.
Other winners include Johnny Manziel in 2010, Spencer Sanders, a redshirt freshman at Oklahoma State last year and Jett Duffey, a quarterback at Texas Tech in 2015.
Fans can vote for Foster on texasfootball.com.
The winner will be announced next Monday.
SEMI-FINALISTS
- Haltom QB Michael Black — 2,714 yards, 27 TDs, 4 INTs, 60% passing; 1,691 yards, 20 TDs rushing
- Lubbock Coronado WR Blair Conwright — 105 catches, 1,546 yards, 25 TDs receiving; 57 yards, TD rushing; 2 return TDs
- Wichita Falls Hirschi RB Daimarqua Foster — 254 carries, 2,800 yards, 41 TDs rushing; 14 catches, 280 yards, 3 TDs receiving
- Mission Veterans Memorial QB Landry Gilpin — 4,545 yards, 50 TDs, 11 INTs, 59% passing; 2,115 yards, 32 TDs rushing
- Hutto QB Chase Griffin — 4,051 yards, 51 TDs, 5 INTs, 71% passing; 415 yards, 8 TDs rushing
- Houston St. Pius X QB Grant Gunnell — 4,752 yards, 53 TDs, 7 INTs, 68% passing; 533 yards, 8 TDs rushing
- Falls City QB Keyshawn Johnson — 2,886 yards, 40 TDs, 6 INTs, 72% passing; 1,268 yards, 19 TDs rushing; 24 tackles, 5 INTs, FR, 1 defensive TD
- Port Neches-Groves QB Roschon Johnson — 2,324 yards passing, 22 TDs passing; 1,618 yards rushing, 27 TDs
- Longview QB Haynes King — 3,269 yards, 40 TDs, 3 INTs, 72% passing; 547 yards, 7 TDs rushing
- Aledo RB Jase McClellan — 232 carries, 1,794 yards, 41 TDs rushing; 8 catches, 84 yards receiving
