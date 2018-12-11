The Kitchen breaks goal for Meals on Wheels blanket drive

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Kitchen hosted a blanket drive this month to benefit its Meals on Wheels clients. The drive will took place on Monday, December 10 at the Walmart on Central Freeway.
The goal was to collect 1,000 fleece blankets by the end of the day. Organizers were asking for people to purchase a blanket from Walmart that was worth $2.50 or make a monetary donation in order to purchase a blanket.
Pam Hughes with The Kitchen said 1,048 blankets were donated and said more donations are still being dropped off at The Kitchen. The overflow will be stored and given to new Meals on Wheel clients in the future.
