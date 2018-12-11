Lawton man, viral dog owner, in jail on 2nd Degree Murder complaint

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The owner of Sprocket, the dog who was beaten and severely injured back in October, is now sitting in the Lawton Jail facing a second degree murder complaint.
According to jail records, David Winbush was booked into the Lawton jail on Sunday, December 9. We have reached out to the Lawton Police Department for more details about the circumstances surrounding his arrest but they have not yet released that information to us.
We interviewed Winbush back in October after surveillance video of his dog being beaten in the backyard of a Lawton home went viral. At that time, the community came together to support Winbush and his dog who was unable to walk after the attack. A GoFundMe page was established and thousands of dollars were raised so Sprocket could receive surgery to repair his body.
In the end, an animal hospital in the Oklahoma City area offered to perform the services for free. Winbush told us he would be donating the money raised from the GoFundMe page to that hospital and another local veterinarian hospital.
