Mild Weather Tuesday, Winter Storm by Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be cloudier, with a little more wind and yet slightly warmer temperatures than Monday. Highs will be near 60 both today and Wednesday.
The big weather story of the week is a powerful storm system which will strengthen significantly over Oklahoma and Texas Thursday producing very strong north winds of over 30 miles per hour and a chance of both rain and snow. The system will be so powerful, that the differences in pressure and temperatures within the system could lead to heavy, wind-driven snow falling over Texoma while surface temperatures are well above freezing. At this time, were not anticipating travel problems. Winds may remain strong into Friday morning.
We’re back to quiet weather by the weekend with sunny skies and highs around 60 degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Weather
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.