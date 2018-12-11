Mild Weather Tuesday, Winter Storm by Thursday

The big weather story of the week is a powerful storm system which will strengthen significantly over Oklahoma and Texas Thursday producing very strong north winds of over 30 miles per hour and a chance of both rain and snow. The system will be so powerful, that the differences in pressure and temperatures within the system could lead to heavy, wind-driven snow falling over Texoma while surface temperatures are well above freezing. At this time, were not anticipating travel problems. Winds may remain strong into Friday morning.