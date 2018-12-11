New WF road project helping maintain them longer

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - It is still early to tell how much damage last weekend’s storm caused on Wichita Falls roads but to help maintain them the city’s Public Works applied a thin layer of sealcoating to some roads.
It is a mixture of aggregate asphalt that helps prevent water from going into the base structure, which may cause cracks and potholes. It can extend the life of a road by five years.
“We kind of determined that putting that money and that invest into those types of projects over the long term will do more to our streets than to continuously rehab,” Teresa Rose, the city’s director of Public Works, said.
She said it costs more than $50,000 to rehab pavement on one block of road but less than $4,000 to apply sealcoat to the same stretch of road. That is a 90 percent saving per square foot.
Rose said it can only be applied to certain roads. So far, sealcoat was used on more than four miles of roads in the city for approximately $300,000.
“We’re increasing the budget for our sealcoat project by 60 percent so you’ll see about eight miles of street being sealcoated next year,” Rose said.
She said more than 70 percent of our roads are 20 years old or older which is typically the pavement life of an asphalt street. She also said through testing it was determined our roads hold up longer than the average.
