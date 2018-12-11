Suspect in stabbing death of Harrison Brown found not guilty by reason of insanity

AUSTIN, TX (RNN Texoma) - The man accused in the stabbing death of a young Graham man at the University of Texas campus in Austin has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, State District Judge Tamara Needles made the announcement on Tuesday morning after prosecutors said they agreed with an assessment from a doctor for the defense who said Kendrex White was suffering from severe mental illness at the time of the attack that claimed the life of Harrison Brown and injured three others.
Judge Needles will order White to confinement in a state hospital. At the time this story was published witnesses were testifying. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.
