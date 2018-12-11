Teen accused in pregnant classmate's murder appears in court

This undated photo provided by the St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend, Ind., shows Aaron Trejo. Trejo, an Indiana high school football player told investigators that he killed a 17-year-old schoolmate because he was angry that she waited so long to tell him she was pregnant with his child, that it was too late to get an abortion, authorities said Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Trejo, 16, was charged as an adult with murder in the Sunday killing of Breana Rouhselang and the fetus. He was arrested Sunday, and scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. (St. Joseph County Jail via AP)