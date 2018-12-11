Thrasher’s mother, Love’s wife testify in murder trial

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Monday morning marked the third week in the Justin Love murder trial. Prosecutors continued to bring in people to testify. One of those people was Domanic Thrasher’s mother.
The jury got to see pictures of Thrasher with his family. The jury also got to see a picture of a t-shirt that was signed by Thrasher when he was in fourth grade. The t-shirt was given to his mom by Thrasher’s elementary teacher.
Thrasher’s mother became emotional while looking at the photos. The jury also heard from three forensic scientists with the Texas Department of Public Safety from Garland who told the jury about the process of gathering DNA and searching for blood in items such as a shirt.
During the afternoon, the jury also heard from Justin Love’s wife. She told the jury how Love was very controlling and how his co-defendant, Blayne Brooks was more of a follower. She also said how much she loves Justin and how difficult it was for her to testify in front of a jury for his trial.
Testimony will continue on Tuesday morning inside the 30th District Courtroom in downtown Wichita Falls.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.