Altus Salvation Army needs people to adopt children from Angel Tree program

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Altus Salvation Army needs help for its Angel Tree program. As of Wednesday morning, 75 angels remained on the tree in need of being adopted.
That means 75 children will have no Christmas this year. The need for generous people have grown this year with an increase of 40 families applying for assistance this year.
“We need a very strong push of Angel adoption these last few days. Although the children may never know where these gifts originated, the feeling they receive on Christmas morning when they open their gifts will stay with them forever. Once again, we ask for the community’s help to make Christmas bright for families in need,” Major Ben Walters said in a press release.
Angels are available at the Altus Walmart. In addition to the gifts for the angel, the Salvation Army also provides a Christmas food basket. The deadline to return the gifts is Tuesday, December 18.
Gifts for angels need to be mew clothing and new toys for children in need up to 12-years-old. Cash donations are also being accepted and can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office at 1100 N. Park Lane or the Salvation Army Store at 110 N. Main Street.
