BBB: Be cautious of subscription and free trial scams

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - You’ve seen them on the internet: ads or links leading to pictures of celebrities and products that sound intriguing. The ads claim these “miracle” products will help you lose weight easily, combat wrinkles or whiten teeth.
You may be enticed to try these products through a “risk-free” trial. You might think they seem like a good deal. You only have to pay $1.95 for shipping and handling.
Often, fraudulent operations involved with these types of ads employ the latest internet marketing techniques and professional looking websites.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers across the country of fake subscriptions and free trial scams.
Better Business Bureau’s (BBB’s) in-depth investigative study found that many of these free trial offers are not free. They do not just send free product samples to try.
If you can locate and read the fine print on the order page, or the terms and conditions buried by a link, you’ll discover that you may have only 14 days to receive, evaluate and return the product to avoid being charged $100 or more. In addition, the same hidden information may state that by accepting the offer, you’ve also signed up for monthly shipments of the products.
Those also will be charged to your credit card and become subscription traps.
Many people find it difficult to contact the seller to stop recurring charges, halt shipments and get a refund.
The BBB says knowledge is power when it comes to fighting these types of fraud. You can read the entire report and arm yourself against subscription and free trials scams here.
