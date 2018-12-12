Business’s expansion a move hoped to be repeated

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Stone Oven Pizza will expand into downtown Wichita Falls in the coming months.
It has been move a year in the making.
“Everything’s just banging up downtown, I personally lived there for about 3 and a half years and the second I moved away, Highlander opened up, Half Pint opened up just all kinds of things started opening up,” co-owner Steven Cook said.
Rather than move the business away from the regulars visiting the restaurant on Plaza Parkway, they’re opening up to more potential customers in the downtown.
“You’ve got a local business owner with Stone Oven who’s identified another market for them," Henry Florsheim, president and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said. "Not moving the business but keeping the location where they’re at because there’s a market there to be served and also going after the market downtown so there’s more revenue to be had.”
Pizza will offer a different option for those working downtown than the restaurants already there.
“It’s great to have morning businesses with coffee and donuts and their breakfast menus, but it’s staying consistently busy throughout the day so more lunch options is great," said Jana Schmader, executive director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development. "There’s a tremendous population of workers that work down here.”
As well as nicely pairing with a flourishing nightlife.
Florsheim hopes that more businesses choose to expand like Stone Oven, rather than leave the clients they already serve.
“I’d like to see many more businesses like stone oven adding another location, not moving because that leaves a gap wherever they come from.”
The store is planned to be opened in January, as long as nothing slows the process.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.