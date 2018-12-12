DPS: No prisoners escaped following bus crash near Seymour

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that a prison bus crashed near Seymour Wednesday morning, but say no injuries were reported and none of the inmates escaped the bus.
DPS and TxDOT officials say a TxDOT truck was laying down brine when the bus struck the truck from behind. The crash happened near US-183 and Farm to Market Road 422.
Those involved reported minor injuries only. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
DPS Trooper Dan Buesing says none of the inmate escaped and all are now back in route to their original destination.
