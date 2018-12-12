Ex-roommate, Recorded calls, and Celluar data take the stand in Justin Love trial

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -The murder trial for Justin Love continues with his ex-roommate taking the stand, giving a detailed account of what happened on the day of the shooting.
Daphne Selser, a former friend of Justin Loves' and his wife, at the time of the murder, took the stand today to give her account of the day that Dominic Thraser was shot and killed.
She told the courtroom after the shooting, she was at the home of Justin Love hiding drugs with Tamilyn, Justins' wife, when Justin, Blayne Brooks, and Whitney O’brien arrived and Justin gave them a detailed account of what exactly happened. She recalled Justin ordering Blaine to get rid of the gun and for Whitney to change clothes. That same evening she said in fear of what Justin might do she got into the suburban went to Colorado with Justin his wife and children.
A Celluar Data Analysts took the stand to confirm his findings that Justins' phone was in the area at the time of the shooting.
The trial ended today with recorded calls from jail. Justin can be heard telling coaching his wife on what to say and how to behave on the stand.
Trial will resume December 12, 2018 at the Wichita Falls County Courthouse at 9 am.
