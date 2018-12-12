Ex-roommate, Recorded calls, and Celluar data take the stand in Justin Love trial

She told the courtroom after the shooting, she was at the home of Justin Love hiding drugs with Tamilyn, Justins' wife, when Justin, Blayne Brooks, and Whitney O’brien arrived and Justin gave them a detailed account of what exactly happened. She recalled Justin ordering Blaine to get rid of the gun and for Whitney to change clothes. That same evening she said in fear of what Justin might do she got into the suburban went to Colorado with Justin his wife and children.