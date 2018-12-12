Final Pleasant Day Before Winter Storm Blasts in Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be our warmest of the next 4 or 5 days. Like yesterday we’ll see some clouds but temperatures should make it to the low 60s this afternoon and winds will be relatively light. A very strong disturbance sweeping across the Rockies this afternoon will strengthen into a powerful winter storm Thursday, producing winds often associated with thunderstorms here in Texoma. Sustained winds of 25-35 miles per hour with gusts over 40.
By midday Thursday, we expect rain to start falling and continue falling through the afternoon followed by a mix of rain and snow Thursday evening. Its not out of the question that snow accumulates and drifts on grassy areas, but we’re not anticipating significant travel problems caused by snow. The wind however, could cause dangerous travel condition for tractor trailers and other high profile vehicles. Strong winds and chance of snow are expected through early Friday morning.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.