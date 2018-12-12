Final Pleasant Day Before Winter Storm Blasts in Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be our warmest of the next 4 or 5 days. Like yesterday we’ll see some clouds but temperatures should make it to the low 60s this afternoon and winds will be relatively light. A very strong disturbance sweeping across the Rockies this afternoon will strengthen into a powerful winter storm Thursday, producing winds often associated with thunderstorms here in Texoma. Sustained winds of 25-35 miles per hour with gusts over 40.