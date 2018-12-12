Flacco loses job as Ravens starting QB; Jackson takes over

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Joe Flacco has lost his job as Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback and will be the backup Sunday for the first time in his 11-year NFL career.
Flacco is finally healthy after missing the past four games with a right hip injury. The Ravens went 3-1 during his absence under rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, and coach John Harbaugh has decided to stick with the first-round draft pick with Baltimore striving to end a three-year playoff drought.
Harbaugh said Wednesday: "Every decision is based on making us the strongest possible team we can be."
Jackson will start Sunday when the Ravens (7-6) host Tampa Bay (5-8).
The 33-year-old Flacco has been a starter since his rookie season in 2008 and was Super Bowl MVP when the Ravens beat San Francisco to end the 2012 season.
Flacco says: "I'm obviously disappointed I can't be part of this team in the same capacity that I have been for a long time."
