HS Basketball Scoreboard: 12/11

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
BOYS
Rider defeats Hirschi 55-37
WFHS defeats Holliday 38-25
WF: Dishman 12 pts
WF: Graham 12 pts
Burkburnett defeats Abilene Cooper 89-76
Burk: KenDarious Horton 27 pts
Burk: Gavin Morris 21 pts
Vernon defeats City View 64-60
Nocona defeats Jacksboro 58-46
Noc: Horn 15 pts
Noc: Diaz 14 pts
Seymour defeats Knox City 58-26
Sey: Nick Slaggle 18 pts
Munday loses to Clyde 29-55
Prairie Valley defeats Sacred Heart 53-47
GIRLS
Hirschi defeats Rider 51-35
Vernon defeats Archer City 65-54
Ver: Cameron Garza 14 pts
AC: Delaini Hanna 21 pts
Iowa Park loses to Wellington 19-64
Windthorst defeats Henrietta 42-23
Munday defeats Chillicothe 37-32
Wind: Kora Pennartz 12 pts
Wind: Mollee Kirk 10 reb
