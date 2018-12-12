HS Basketball Scoreboard: 12/11

HS Basketball Scoreboard: 12/11
Holliday's Konner Wood blocking a shot into the backboard against WFHS.
By Brian Shrull | December 11, 2018 at 10:57 PM CST

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -

BOYS

Rider defeats Hirschi 55-37

BOYS: Hirschi vs Rider highlights

WFHS defeats Holliday 38-25

WF: Dishman 12 pts

WF: Graham 12 pts

BOYS: Holliday vs WFHS highlights

Burkburnett defeats Abilene Cooper 89-76

Burk: KenDarious Horton 27 pts

Burk: Gavin Morris 21 pts

Vernon defeats City View 64-60

BOYS: City View vs Vernon highlights

Nocona defeats Jacksboro 58-46

Noc: Horn 15 pts

Noc: Diaz 14 pts

Seymour defeats Knox City 58-26

Sey: Nick Slaggle 18 pts

Munday loses to Clyde 29-55

Prairie Valley defeats Sacred Heart 53-47

GIRLS

Hirschi defeats Rider 51-35

Vernon defeats Archer City 65-54

Ver: Cameron Garza 14 pts

AC: Delaini Hanna 21 pts

Iowa Park loses to Wellington 19-64

Windthorst defeats Henrietta 42-23

Munday defeats Chillicothe 37-32

Wind: Kora Pennartz 12 pts

Wind: Mollee Kirk 10 reb

