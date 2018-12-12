Justin Love takes the stand and calls trial a conspiracy

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Justin Love took the stand at his murder trial on Wednesday and disputed much of what the jury has heard so far in this trial.
Justin said he never ordered Blayne to shoot and kill Dominic Thrasher, when he ran without paying for marijuana. He even said he heard shots fired, but didn’t know that Thrasher had been shot. Though the drugs were his and he drove, he had no investment to the drug deal going on that day. He told the courtroom he only went because he was suspicious of Whitney Obriens' behavior prior to the deal. He claimed that he did not carry guns to all his drug deals.
Justin denied being the leader of the cover-up afterward, and that he could not recall much after that point. Justin claims the disposal of the gun was his wife's plan and he doesn’t even know where it is. In fact, Justin told the courtroom that much of what his wife testified to the day before was an outright lie. She lied about how many guns he owned, about accepting payment of guns for drugs and that he took guns with him on his drug deals. She confessed the day before that she testified to avoid jail time and keep her children safe.
He alleged that not only was his wife and Whitney O’Brien lying, but the prosecution were conspiring against him.
A few things he didn’t dispute was driving to Colorado to pick-up drugs, selling drugs to support his family, having a record for burglary of a habitation and lastly, Justin Love did admit that everything that he said in an August 12, 2015 interview with detectives was a lie, but that he was no longer lying.
The closing arguments will begin Thursday at 8am.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.