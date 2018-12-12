Justin Love takes the stand and calls trial a conspiracy

Justin denied being the leader of the cover-up afterward, and that he could not recall much after that point. Justin claims the disposal of the gun was his wife's plan and he doesn’t even know where it is. In fact, Justin told the courtroom that much of what his wife testified to the day before was an outright lie. She lied about how many guns he owned, about accepting payment of guns for drugs and that he took guns with him on his drug deals. She confessed the day before that she testified to avoid jail time and keep her children safe.